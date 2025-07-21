Ex-WWE star Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) involved in massive botch at TNA show; we weren’t supposed to see that

TNA Slammiversary has been quite the show, with WWE star AJ Styles returning to his old stomping grounds for one night only. A lot of noteworthy things happened, but not all of them were positive.A massive production botch occurred at Slammiversary, with Ash by Elegance - formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE - being a part of it. She and Heather by Elegance had defeated The IInspiration (fka The IIconics) after interference from M to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Championship on the pre-show.The Elegance Brand had a backstage segment on the main show, celebrating their victory before being interrupted by the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the Slammiversary broadcast cut to them before they were ready to begin their segment, leading to an awkward few seconds for everyone watching.Ash by Elegance and the rest of her group were seen out of character, waiting to begin. It clearly wasn't meant to be shown to the entire world:The IInspiration ended up challenging The Elegance Brand to a trios match on a future episode of TNA Impact, teasing that they have a &quot;friend in high places.&quot; It remains to be seen what's next in their feud over the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.