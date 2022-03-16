"I kind of wish there was" - Ex-WWE star B-Fab on what's missing when going from NXT to main roster (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar B-Fab has stated that she wished there was a blueprint for superstars to follow in order to help them transition from NXT to the main roster.

B-Fab was a part of the Hit Row faction in WWE, which gained steam quickly and were promoted to the main roster last year. The faction, though, didn't last long as all four were released by the company just a few weeks after being called up from NXT.

During her recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show with Dr. Chris Featherstone, B-Fab opened up about her journey from NXT to the main roster in WWE. She said that there is no physics as to how one can transition into a main roster superstar, and everybody takes on the craft differently.

"There really isn't a physics behind how you go through the process and everything like that. It's just about - because everyone learns in different levels and everybody takes in the craft differently. So there is no blueprint to - so you do this, this and this and that'll get you to the main roster. There is none at all. It's just about going there, finding yourself," B-Fab said. [9:58 - 10:18]

She further went on to say that the most important thing is finding one's own voice and character and how a superstar can stay true to themselves.

"They [WWE] always want you to be unique and true to you and whatever you feel that your character is and how you relate to the ring and how you relate to people, they want you to find that. It takes some people longer than other people to find it, so there is no blueprint at all. So I kind of wish there was one so that you can go and check all the boxes and go, 'Okay, boom, I'm going to the main roster'," said B-Fab. [10:19 - 10:40]

She said that superstars are moved to the main roster once they find their voice on the mic.

Triple H gave Hit Row creative freedom in WWE

Earlier this year, B-Fab revealed in an interview that Triple H listened to several ideas that the group had and believed in them.

"We came every week with tons of ideas, they didn't really have to tell us much. He totally let us have creative and believed in what we were doing. He always tried to keep us on the rails if we were too big as far as the ideas, but he truly believed in what we were doing,” said the former NXT Superstar.

B-Fab hasn't signed up with any other promotion since her WWE release, but Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (a.k.a. Isaiah "Swerve" Strickland), who was also a part of the group, recently made a winning debut in AEW in a match against another former WWE star, Tony Nese.

