"We're dead in the water" - Ex-WWE star on the bad gimmick idea that Vince McMahon loved

Lince Dorado knew Lucha House Party’s WWE gimmick was “dead in the water” after Vince McMahon said he wanted the group to use piñatas.

Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado) all left WWE in 2021 after several years with the company. The high-flying superstars appeared on various WWE shows during their three-year spell together, including RAW and 205 Live.

Dorado recalled on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling that a Lucha House Party member once took a piñata into a meeting with Vince McMahon. Although Dorado disliked the idea, he said McMahon loved it and wanted them to use piñatas on television:

“I said, ‘Please don’t bring that in, and if you bring it in, don’t mention it. Don’t even bring attention to it… If we bring attention to it, we’re dead in the water. We’re gonna come out with it, it’s gonna be on our shirts, all this other bulls***.’ And then as soon as we got in… man, homie looked right at it and was like, ‘I love it.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, no.’” [37:29-37:59]

The piñata became a large part of Lucha House Party’s gimmick, with all three members sometimes carrying toy piñatas to the ring during their entrance.

Lince Dorado’s question after Vince McMahon approved the piñata gimmick

The Lucha House Party faction was mostly portrayed as a comedy act in WWE between 2018 and 2021.

Lince Dorado thought the group would be taken more seriously if they stored weapons in their piñatas, but WWE’s decision-makers had other ideas:

“Then I was like, ‘Okay, then let us put weapons in it. Let us have a Hardcore match or an Extreme Rules match. Let us put weapons in it so that when it breaks weapons will pop out.’ Then at least people will be excited to see a piñata because you’ll never know what will come out of it, but [WWE’s higher-ups] never, never wanted to do that.” [38:01-38:20]

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado left WWE in November 2021 after requesting their releases. Kalisto also departed the company in April 2021.

