Ex-WWE star can't believe Booker T allowed Vince McMahon to say the N-word live on pay-per-view

An ex-WWE star is surprised that Booker T allowed Vince McMahon to say the N-word in a controversial backstage segment.

Back in 2005, Vince McMahon was involved in a backstage segment with Booker T, Sharmell, and John Cena, at Survivor Series. Vince addressed Cena using the N-word in one of the most shocking moments on WWE TV.

Former WWE Superstar Maven opened up about the segment in his new YouTube video. He stated that he was surprised that Booker T allowed Vince McMahon to go ahead with the segment. Check out Maven's comments below:

"Yeah, I gotta be honest. I forgot that existed. I am shocked [Booker T] allowed that. Book is one of those guys you do not mess with. Book is legit. He is a legit tough guy. I'm surprised Vince didn't get more backlash at that too. He's not getting away with that these days, I know that." [From 04:16 to 4:32]

Check out the entire video below:

Bruce Prichard's thoughts on Vince McMahon's controversial segment

Over the years, several wrestling personalities have shared their opinions on Vince saying the N-word live on TV. Bruce Prichard had the following to say about the segment on his podcast:

"Well I think there was people whose opinions were asked and again, it’s just a different time and a different place where you did different things that were not things that hold up and I go back and I’m into the Alfred Hitchcock hour now, taping it every single night. You sit there and you watch some of the things on television of men just basically slapping the sh*t out of women back and forth as if it was just another day at the office and it’s just time has a way of making things cringeworthy." [H/T Post Wrestling]

There's a massive difference between the kind of content that WWE used to produce in 2005 and now. The segment in question certainly would have made news for all the wrong reasons if it aired today.

