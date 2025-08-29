Ex-WWE star calls Goldberg "entitled" and "insecure": "I hate it man" (Exclusive) 

WWE legend Goldberg apparently had a rather tense interaction with Matt Riddle, which created quite a buzz in the pro-wrestling industry. According to another star, Da Man came off as insecure in his words.
Matt Riddle, as outspoken as he is, had called Goldberg an unsafe worker, which led to a confrontation. In the conversation that followed, the Hall of Famer also mentioned how he was much more financially successful than Riddle. This, according to ex-WWE star EC3, was the retort of an entitled person.
Speaking about the topic on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:
"It's such a, the entitled like 'my bank account,' or like the D-swing of money. It's such a tired thing that really insecure people say more often than not. And like, I hate it, man. It's the equivalent of 'Do you know who I am?' Someone saying that at the bar... Like, shut up."
You can check out the full comments here:
Another WWE veteran also commented on Goldberg and Matt Riddle
While Vince Russo apparently admires Matt Riddle for his unfiltered attitude, even he admits that Goldberg's position was better.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran laughingly stated that if he were to choose, he would pick money over a good match.
"One thing I'm going to disagree with him on is brother, I think I'd rather have Goldberg's paycheck than a 5-star match on YouTube. I mean, with all honesty, if I had to make a choice, I would take Goldberg's bank account."
As of now, Matt Riddle is unlikely to return to the Stamford-based promotion in the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.
