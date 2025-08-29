Controversial former WWE star burying Goldberg prompts comment from veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently went on a rant about Goldberg, recalling a tense encounter. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Riddle is wrong on one point.

Riddle had been very outspoken about his comments regarding Goldberg's work ethic, calling him an unsafe worker. This had apparently led Da Man to highlight how much more financially successful he was than the controversial star, while Riddle had placed more emphasis on his matches.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out that although he admired Riddle, he would much rather be in Goldberg's position. He said:

"One thing I'm going to disagree with him on is brother, I think I'd rather have Goldberg's paycheck than a 5 star match on YouTube. I mean, with all honesty, if I had to make a choice, I would take a Goldberg's bank account."

You can check out the full video below:

The WWE veteran was impressed with Matt Riddle

According to Vince Russo, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle's ability to speak his own mind, despite the circumstances, is commendable.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"The beautiful thing about this is, bro, he doesn't care. Which I think I love that. I absolutely love that. Because here's what that tells you. The dude's got all the confidence in himself. I could do what I want, I am gonna make a living, I am gonna be okay. And he doesn't need to kiss anybody's backside or rely, I just, I love that attitude. And the reason why I love that attitude is because you rarely see it."

It remains to be seen what is next for Matt Riddle down the line.

