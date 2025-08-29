  • home icon
Vince Russo explains why he admires controversial ex-WWE star: "I love that attitude" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:00 GMT
Vince Russo had some interesting things to say this week (via his Twitter)
Vince Russo had some interesting things to say this week (via his X handle)

WWE history is filled with controversial names, many of whom have been let go by the company. However, one of these figures has apparently garnered the admiration of wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

The star being talked about is Matt Riddle, who was released from the company in September 2023, after a string of events that damaged his credibility. Since his release, however, Riddle has been very outspoken about some of the stars in WWE, including CM Punk. He even went as far as to take shots at The Second City Saint, claiming he was difficult to work with.

Speaking about Matt Riddle on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"The beautiful thing about this is, bro, he doesn't care. Which I think I love that. I absolutely love that. Because here's what that tells you. The dude's got all the confidence in himself. I could do what I want, I am gonna make a living, I am gonna be okay. And he doesn't need to kiss anybody's backside or rely, I just, I love that attitude. And the reason why I love that attitude is because you rarely see it."
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
What did the former WWE star say about CM Punk?

According to Matt Riddle, Punk's attitude toward his co-stars backstage has not changed to date.

Speaking in an interview with Going Ringside, he explained how he still hears from his friends in WWE that The Second City Saint is not easy to work with.

"You know, I'm not a big fan of that guy [CM Punk] either. That guy su*ks at fighting. He's a b*tch to work with in the back… Because he just bellyaches and complains. This guy complains about getting multiple world title runs… I've heard from my boys that still work there [WWE] that he is a headache, and this isn't a storyline. This is the facts. So, it is what it is," he said. [From 5:40 onwards]
It remains to be seen if these comments will affect Matt Riddle's pro wrestling career.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Edited by Neda Ali
