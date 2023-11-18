Ex-WWE star calls out The Rock for 'lying' on The Joe Rogan Experience: "I don't think it would've ever happened"

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell questioned the factual accuracy of The Rock's story about nearly ditching WWE to become an MMA fighter back in 1997.

The Brahma Bull was a recent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the interview, the Hollywood megastar claimed that he had actually given leaving WWE a serious thought back then . The 51-year-old said that at the time, he was making $150,000 a year in the Stamford-based company and could have made much more had he joined Pride. The Rock also stated that he was tired of his babyface character and was convinved that he would not make it in WWE, with fans booing him out of the arenas in those days.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, co-host James Romero claimed that the timeline of the The Rock's revealation did not add up. He pointed out that The Brahma Bull had already turned heel before Pride held its first event in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Mantell also questioned the truthfulness of The Rock's story:

"Well, Rock told a very interesting story but I don't ever think that Rock would have been a success [like] in the WWE because he couldn't do his interviews, he couldn't do his routine, and because he would be too busy getting punched in the mouth and getting up off his bu**. So, good story though. I like the story. He does have an engaging way of telling a story. But if you really think back on the truthfulness of it, eh, or the practicality of it, or the reality of it, I would have to say I don't think it would've ever happened," he said. [5:47 - 6:32]

Dutch Mantell believes The Rock would have failed as an MMA fighter

Over the past decade, several former superstars have tried their luck in MMA. Some failed miserably, such as CM Punk while others like Brock Lesnar had some success.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager claimed that The Rock would have failed as an MMA fighter:

"Well, I hate to say this and I'm not a stickler on time restraints as you, but thinking about going to a shoot organization is one thing. Actually training and getting in an actual fight is something else. Now, I can't imagine The Rock versus Fedor [Emelianenko]. You ever seen that guy go? Oh my God, he rips those guys a new bu**hole. (...) Yeah, it was, I would have to say it. I don't think there's no chance in hell that The Rock, oh he may think about going, but then you gotta actually get in there and do something. And I don't think he would've made it. I just don't," he said. [3:28 - 4:36]

"It's my family." The Rock addressed his WWE return and elaborated on his conversation with Nick Khan. Check out the story here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.