  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Ex-WWE star Carmella shares emotional personal update

Ex-WWE star Carmella shares emotional personal update

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 22, 2025 10:50 GMT
Carmella is former WWE SmackDown Women
Carmella is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion (Image credits: Carmella's X profile)

On October 10, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella welcomed her second child to the world with her husband, Corey Graves. Now, The Princess of Staten Island has shared an emotional personal update.

Ad

The 37-year-old star's twelve-year tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment ended in February 2025. During her run, she won the Women's Money in the Bank contract, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Recently, Mella took to her official Instagram account and posted multiple pictures of her family. She also shared a personal emotional update following the birth of her baby boy, expressing that she was already missing the time she was living in. The former WWE star let her fans know that she was enjoying spending time with her loved ones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My little newborn bubble >>> is there a word for already missing the days you’re currently living?? bc I somehow miss the life I’m already in… so perfect in every way 🥰," she wrote.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Carmella expressed frustration with WWE

During a recent interview with Forbes, the 37-year-old star expressed frustration with the Stamford-based promotion. Mella revealed that she told the company she knew that she couldn't wrestle, but she wanted to be part of the game in some capacity.

The promotion decided not to renew her deal while she was on the sidelines. Mella was displeased with the development, given that she was loyal to World Wrestling Entertainment for 12 years.

Ad
"I told WWE, 'I know I can’t wrestle, but I would love to come back in any capacity.' Legally, they did nothing wrong, but after 12 years of being loyal, it was frustrating. Had I not had a baby, maybe they still wouldn’t have renewed my contract. It's impossible to know. But it's hard not to connect the two.” [H/T: Forbes]

It will be interesting to see if The Princess of Staten Island returns to pro wrestling in the future.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications