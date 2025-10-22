Ex-WWE star Carmella shares emotional personal update

On October 10, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella welcomed her second child to the world with her husband, Corey Graves. Now, The Princess of Staten Island has shared an emotional personal update.The 37-year-old star's twelve-year tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment ended in February 2025. During her run, she won the Women's Money in the Bank contract, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.Recently, Mella took to her official Instagram account and posted multiple pictures of her family. She also shared a personal emotional update following the birth of her baby boy, expressing that she was already missing the time she was living in. The former WWE star let her fans know that she was enjoying spending time with her loved ones.&quot;My little newborn bubble &gt;&gt;&gt; is there a word for already missing the days you’re currently living?? bc I somehow miss the life I’m already in… so perfect in every way 🥰,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarmella expressed frustration with WWEDuring a recent interview with Forbes, the 37-year-old star expressed frustration with the Stamford-based promotion. Mella revealed that she told the company she knew that she couldn't wrestle, but she wanted to be part of the game in some capacity. The promotion decided not to renew her deal while she was on the sidelines. Mella was displeased with the development, given that she was loyal to World Wrestling Entertainment for 12 years.&quot;I told WWE, 'I know I can’t wrestle, but I would love to come back in any capacity.' Legally, they did nothing wrong, but after 12 years of being loyal, it was frustrating. Had I not had a baby, maybe they still wouldn’t have renewed my contract. It's impossible to know. But it's hard not to connect the two.” [H/T: Forbes]It will be interesting to see if The Princess of Staten Island returns to pro wrestling in the future.