Ex-WWE star claims Bray Wyatt stole his tag team partner's gimmick

Rory McAllister has backed up a recent claim that Robbie McAllister made about Bray Wyatt’s former gimmick as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

The storyline cousins performed as The Highlanders on WWE’s main roster between July 2006 and August 2008. Following their exit, Robbie McAllister attempted to return to the company with a similar look to Wyatt. However, WWE’s then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis refused to rehire him.

Speaking on “Jofo in the Ring,” Rory McAllister confirmed that his fellow Highlander created a Wyatt-esque persona before The Eater of Worlds debuted on television.

“That was Robbie’s idea, 100 percent,” Rory McAllister said. “Because he went over and worked in the UK and stuff, and he was dressed up the same way, looked the exact same. He went to WWE and, all of a sudden, after they told him not to go back, here comes Bray Wyatt doing Robbie’s whole schtick.” [1:33-1:55]

Robbie and Rory McAllister are not the first people to accuse Wyatt of using someone else’s idea. In 2020, Abraham Washington said Wyatt’s newscaster segments were taken from YouTube videos he sent to WWE.

What did Robbie McAllister say about Bray Wyatt?

In a recent “Insiders Edge” interview, Robbie McAllister said he turned up to several WWE events even after receiving his release. John Laurinaitis did not want the former RAW star back in WWE and told him to stop returning.

Regarding Wyatt’s character, he claimed that elements of the former WWE Champion’s gimmick were taken from his ideas.

“I sent them some stuff that I believe one of the things I sent them, Bray Wyatt became out of it,” Robbie McAllister said. “I was coming up with my own ideas to get there, but I didn’t get back.”

