Former WWE star claims his idea was given to Bray Wyatt

Robbie McAllister believes one of Bray Wyatt’s WWE gimmicks was based on an idea that he came up with.

After a disappointing stint as the Husky Harris character, Wyatt became a villainous cult leader in 2012. He reinvented himself again in 2019 as two different personas: “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

McAllister performed on WWE’s main roster as one-half of The Highlanders between 2006 and 2008. Speaking on the Insiders Edge Podcast, he recalled what happened when he tried to return to WWE after being fired.

“I sent them some stuff that I believe one of the things I sent them, Bray Wyatt became out of it,” McAllister said. “I was coming up with my own ideas to get there, but I didn’t get back.” [54:26-54:40]

McAllister was released by WWE in August 2008, five months after he was spotted in the crowd at a TNA Impact! event. His repeated attempts to return were shot down by Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, who told him to stop showing up at WWE venues.

Did WWE give other people's ideas to Bray Wyatt?

The two-time Universal Champion is widely viewed as one of the most creative people in the wrestling business. However, this is not the first time that someone has accused WWE of giving him an unoriginal idea.

Former WWE Superstar Abraham Washington once claimed that a newscast segment involving Wyatt was inspired by a YouTube video he created. Earlier this year, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree also noted that Wyatt’s lantern entrance was likely copied from him.

On a similar topic, the company received criticism when elements of Wyatt’s popular Fiend character were seemingly transferred to Alexa Bliss. Former Women’s Champion Mickie James criticized WWE on Twitter, claiming they “gave it [The Fiend character] to someone else” after releasing him from his contract.

