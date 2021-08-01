Mickie James reacts to Bray Wyatt's release and says WWE has given his gimmick to 'someone else'

Mickie James has reacted to Bray Wyatt's unforeseen WWE release with a scathing tweet in which she took direct shots at the company.

The legendary superstar reworded WWE's statement on Bray Wyatt's exit and criticized them for not knowing how to book the former world champion.

Mickie James praised Bray Wyatt's ingenuity and evolution in the WWE before adding that the promotion conveniently gave his gimmick to 'someone else' (Alexa Bliss). The former women's champion concluded by stating that WWE has found a way to make money off Bray Wyatt's creation.

Here's what Mickie James tweeted out regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE release:

"I think what you meant to say was: "Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn't know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go"

I think what you meant to say was: “Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go”🤷🏻‍♀️ 🤯 https://t.co/rWVtbxOioA — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt's WWE release and what it means for Alexa Bliss

Despite Alexa Bliss' character being a product of Bray Wyatt's creative pursuits, WWE has actively separated her on-screen character from its origins. Alexa Bliss has fully adopted her character and doesn't need Bray Wyatt on TV, which has been the driving force behind her storyline on RAW.

Beyond the kayfabe world, Bray Wyatt's WWE release has left Alexa Bliss at a loss for words as the former RAW Women's Champion posted a heartbreaking reaction to the news.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt's exit has caught the wrestling world off guard, and reactions have been pouring in from all corners of the internet, which we have covered right here.

Backstage news and notes are also slowly starting to trickle out of the WWE, and we now know the reason behind the company's mind-boggling decision to cut a multi-time world champion from its roster.

Edited by Greg Bush