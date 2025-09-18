  • home icon
  Ex-WWE star confirms his days as a full-time wrestler are over; has started a new career 

Ex-WWE star confirms his days as a full-time wrestler are over; has started a new career 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 18, 2025 05:16 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

A former WWE star has opened up about starting a new career outside the business and confirmed that his days as a full-time wrestler are now behind him. Kona Reeves, who worked for the Stamford-based promotion.

Reeves signed with WWE less than a year into his career, where he worked until 2021. Though he had a long tenure with the company, his career never really got going as he became a victim of multiple gimmick changes that derailed his momentum. The 33-year-old performer was shown the door from the global juggernaut once and for all in August 2021 as part of its budget cuts.

Since then, Kona Reeves has slowed down on his wrestling career and competes in only a handful of matches every year. In a recent chat with MuscleMan Malcom, Reeves was asked about potentially becoming a full-time wrestler again.

“I’m enjoying having fun right now. I work full-time over at Disney World. I’m a stunt performer at the Indiana Jones Show. I beat up Indiana Jones for a living,” he said. (H/T - Fightful)
Kona Reeves almost made it to WWE's main roster

In an interview earlier this year, Reeves opened up about the topsy-turvy turn of events leading up to his WWE release in 2021. He revealed that he was slated to join SmackDown but that the call-up was canceled at the last moment.

If that setback wasn't enough, Kona Reeves added that just a few hours later, he received the call notifying him of his sudden release from the company.

"The day before, I got a call from John Cone and they were like, 'Hey, something changed. We're not gonna send you to Houston this time but we'll give you a call.' I ended up going to the PC the next day. All the coaches were [asking], 'Hey, what happened? I thought you were supposed to go up?' I was just like, 'No, I guess things didn't turn out the way it was supposed to turn out this time.' Unfortunately, later on that day, I got the call that I was getting released." [19:47 – 20:16]

Reeves' last WWE match had gone down more than a year before his release in February 2020, where he lost a squash match to Keith Lee in mere seconds.

