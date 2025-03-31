Ex-WWE star demands character change for Alexa Bliss after recent absence from television (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently advocated for a new character for Alexa Bliss. The 33-year-old star is a prominent member of the women's roster.

Bliss returned to action at the Royal Rumble this year after a two-year hiatus. Following her Rumble appearance, Alexa also competed at the Elimination Chamber. She eliminated Roxanne Perez in the match before getting pinned by Liv Morgan.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 felt the WWE creative team needed to challenge themselves and come up with a new character for Alexa Bliss. He pointed out that she's married to musician Ryan Cabrera in real life, and that could be her gimmick. The ex-WWE star felt it was pointless to slot her with The Wyatt Sicks and rehash past laurels.

"I would think the only reclamation or strong finish would probably entail a creative person and a talent person to not rest on laurels and be easy, and go try something brand new. Something different, unique. I mean, hell, she's married to a rock star, you said it. That sounds like a cool a*s character, sort of niche. There's things that could be done. But if it's rehashing the past that's already not worked, whatever, it's a paycheck right?" [From 12:18 onwards]

Alexa Bliss has not been seen in action since the Elimination Chamber PLE. She was recently removed from WWE World at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if the star returns to TV tapings after the Show of Shows.

