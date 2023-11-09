Ex-WWE star "didn't even let Melina say two words" during unexpected outburst, says veteran

Melina's awkward interaction with her former WWE rival has caught the attention of a veteran.

The 44-year-old recently attended a fan convention, and her former WWE rival Candice Michelle was there as well. While answering fan questions, Michelle suddenly began berating the former WWE Women's Champion, saying she was difficult to work with. The awkward incident left fans stunned.

ECW legend Francine recently opened up about the incident on the latest edition of her YouTube show. Here's what she had to say about the same:

"The first thing that I should say is if they squashed their beef, then I could understand them sitting next to each other. Like, she said, 'We squashed everything, right?' That usually means you're friendly now. Candice totally threw Melina under the bus in this segment here. [She] didn't even let her speak when she was done speaking. 'Do you have a question?' Kind of cut it off and didn't even let Melina say two words."

Francine praised Melina for her reaction to Michelle's outburst:

"If their beef was squashed, I feel like that's not the way that somebody should answer a question. She came off as a little pretentious, a little condescending. I give Melina respect that she didn't go off on her. She kind of sat there and took it. I would have said, 'Excuse me, may I have a rebuttal, or may I, you know, have something? Can I say something?' Like, I would have tried to say something, but I don't think I would put myself in that position." [6:02 - 7:22]

There's still seemingly a rift between the two former WWE stars

Melina and Candice Michelle weren't fond of each other back in the day. Judging by the video from the convention, it looks like the duo still isn't on good terms.

Melina looked completely flabbergasted over Candice Michelle's sudden outburst right in front of the fans. Only time will tell if either of the two stars opens up about this awkward incident somewhere down the line.

