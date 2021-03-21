Photo: Big Cass debuts with former WWE Women's Champion at wrestling show

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina accompanied Big Cass as he debuted at a SWE Fury show this weekend.

Big Cass has been making news lately after he was spotted boasting an impressive physique at the Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, Georgia. The former WWE Superstar later gave many interviews revealing that he has been working incredibly hard to turn his life around.

Big Cass recently made his debut at a SWE Fury show. The former WWE Superstar came out wearing black gear complete with a mask. He was accompanied by none other than three-time WWE Women's Champion Melina.

Big Cass removed his mask to a huge pop after putting two wrestlers down in quick succession. Check out the clip below:

Big Cass has a new manager on the independent scene

Melina will probably be managing Big Cass moving forward if the above clip is any indication. The SWE Fury segment could also be a one-off thing.

Big Cass' WWE exit was a controversial one, with his behavioral issues reportedly having a lot to do with it. Cass was also involved in a real-life fight with Joey Janela at a WrestlePro independent event on September 14, 2019.

Well Big Cass looks in awesome shape pic.twitter.com/d8qJJ8z4xu — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 28, 2021

Cass later crossed all limits and sent a major threat to the AEW star on Twitter:

Hey @janelababy. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk.#HowYouDoin

Melina is a successful women's wrestler back and was a member of a the MNM stable on SmackDown during her early days in WWE. She is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and has also won the Women's title on three occasions.

The last time Melina wrestled a match was back in January 2020. It was a losing effort against Thunder Rosa at NWA Powerrr with the NWA Women's title on the line.

