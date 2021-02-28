Big Cass looks in incredible shape in new photo

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has returned to the squared circle after a long hiatus and was seen boasting an impressive physique.

Now known as CaZXL, Big Cass surprised wrestling fans by returning to the ring at the Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons, Georgia. A short while before the event, the company had been advertising a Tag Team contest featuring Luke and Perry Hawx against Hernandez and a mystery man.

Check out Sean Ross Sapp's latest tweet, in which you can see Big Cass showing off his incredible physique. His former WWE Tag Team partner Enzo Amore can also be spotted in the photo. Also, check out the tweet posted by Doc Gallows, in which you can see a short clip featuring Big Cass at the event. Big Cass came out and joined Hernandez to fend off the bad guys and save Amore in the process.

Well Big Cass looks in awesome shape pic.twitter.com/d8qJJ8z4xu — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 28, 2021

It should be noted that Doc Gallows is currently one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions, along with Karl Anderson. Also, he was the one who promoted Lariato Pro Wrestling, with tonight's event being streamed exclusively on the IMPACT Plus streaming service.

Big Cass hasn't wrestled a match since late 2019

Big Cass last wrestled at a "NEW How You Doin" show on September 13, 2019. He teamed up with Wreaking Ball Legursky in a winning effort against Bill Carr and Bull James. There hadn't been an update on Big Cass' whereabouts for a long time, and his Instagram handle also hadn't been updated since August 2019.

Fans might remember that Big Cass made waves back in 2019 when he threatened AEW star Joey Janela on Twitter. Here's what Cass had to say in his tweet that he deleted soon after:

Hey @janelababy. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk.#HowYouDoin

Fans are glad to see that Big Cass is currently in great shape and is seemingly doing well. We will post more updates on the former WWE Superstar as and when they become available.