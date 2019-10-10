AEW News: Joey Janela provides shocking details from incident with former WWE Superstar Big Cass

Shocking turn of events

Joey Janela sat down with The Young Bucks on their new series "Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service" on the Being The Elite YouTube channel. Janela discussed his career, how he started, and his personal life. The conversation eventually led to the Big Cass incident, where Cass was after Janela and eventually ended up being kicked out of an independent event and was hospitalized.

What happened between Big Cass and Joey Janela?

For no rhyme or reason, Big Cass was in a belligerent mood where he was being aggressive towards Janela at an independent wrestling event. Apparently, Cass was hostile towards Janela because of his incident with Nzo. At the time, it was reported that Janela was slapped by Cass.

This eventually led to the owner of WrestlePro, Pat Buck, punching Cass to the floor. Big Cass was escorted out by police and was eventually taken to the hospital.

What did Joey Janela have to say about Big Cass?

During the conversation, Janela went into detail about the Big Cass incident and said he didn't know what happened. He further explained:

"I go outside for a smoke and said hi. Then he corners me. He smacked me in the head. I was like ...WTF is going on here? Then, he starts chasing me saying, "Joey...I'm coming to kill you." Orange Cassidy is there and he's like, "What the hell is going on?...The dude starts chasing me around the locker room. It looks like an episode of Tom and Jerry as Big Cass is chasing me around the locker room, saying "I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to kill you."

The Young Bucks asked how everyone was responding to these events. Janela responded and said:

"'Everyone's like...WTF is going on? I started realizing it wasn't a joke. Something was off from the night before. So, they put me in a separate office and then, they're like stay here and lock the door. This guy is like 7 feet tall. I'm like legit scared. He's going to grab me and gouge out my eyeballs like some zombie."

"So I'm in the office..and then I realize my gear is in the locker...when I go there, I see him opening every door and saying..."Bad Boy...where are you?" It's like a horror movie now."'

Joey Janela sneaked away and after his match, Cass was still trying to charge him. Everyone was holding him back and then the incident with Pat Buck happened.

You can watch the segment at 6:37 in the video below

Why did Joey Janela not press charges?

Janela felt bad for Cass and said that he didn't know what he was doing. Janela had friends who had substance abuse problems and wanted Cass to get help at a hospital.

What's next?

Janela's version of events is shocking and scary. It's clear that Big Cass was not in the right frame of mind. Janela only wished that Cass gets help and most wrestling fans would agree with him.