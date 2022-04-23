Ex-WWE star discloses canceled plan for brutal Brock Lesnar attack involving SmackDown fist

According to former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen, a Brock Lesnar beatdown segment had to be canceled after officials allegedly failed to come up with a proper way to execute the plan.

Back in 2003, Brock Lesnar was the biggest heel in all of WWE. He was running roughshod over some of the most beloved babyfaces on WWE SmackDown at the time. An infamous segment from the Ruthless Aggression Era saw The Beast Incarnate throw a one-legged Zach Gowen down the stairs.

As many fans are aware by this point, it wasn't Gowen that was thrown down the stairs. WWE used a stuntman in Gowen's place to keep him safe. Gowen, now 39, recently recalled the disturbing segment and revealed that WWE initially had a different plan for the segment.

According to Gowen, the original plan called for Lesnar to hit an F5 on the stuntman off the iconic SmackDown fist setpiece. WWE officials had to cancel the plan, however, after failing to come up with a feasible plan to get those involved onto the fist:

"Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FIST through the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair," wrote Gowen on Twitter.

Zach Gowen @ZachGowen through the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FISTthrough the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FIST 👊 through the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair https://t.co/UcGfl7NlpM

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

Brock Lesnar and Gowen faced off on one occasion in the ring

Vince McMahon was hell-bent on turning Lesnar into a hated heel at the time. At the August 19, 2003 taping of WWE SmackDown, Lesnar faced Gowen in a singles match. It didn't take long for Lesnar to put Gowen down. The Beast hit the one-legged superstar with a steel chair, thus losing the match via DQ.

Project Dits ☠️ @ProjectDITS



Professional Wrestling’s first one-legged superstar



Gowen defeated Lesnar via DQ on SmackDown in Aug 2003.



A win is a win! DID YOU KNOW?Professional Wrestling’s first one-legged superstar @ZachGowen holds a victory over the BEAST INCARNATE, @BrockLesnar Gowen defeated Lesnar via DQ on SmackDown in Aug 2003.A win is a win! DID YOU KNOW?Professional Wrestling’s first one-legged superstar @ZachGowen holds a victory over the BEAST INCARNATE, @BrockLesnar! Gowen defeated Lesnar via DQ on SmackDown in Aug 2003. A win is a win! https://t.co/bBcM06e91a

This was followed by Lesnar giving Gowen the beating of his life right in front of his mother. Lesnar left Gowen a bloody mess as the WWE Universe watched in horror.

Zach Gowen was released by WWE on February 4, 2004. Lesnar would also leave WWE a short while later. Gowen would go on to wrestle for TNA and Ring of Honor.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell