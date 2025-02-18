Ex-WWE star discusses why Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's match won't drive casual fans to the product (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Seth Rollins facing Finn Balor on RAW. The two stars main-evented the show this week.

Rollins and Balor went head-to-head for a place in the Elimination Chamber Match. The Visionary hit his opponent with the Stomp to win the match and punch his ticket to Toronto for the Chamber match.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, EC3 noted that only a few wrestlers in the company felt like stars. The former WWE star pointed out that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor were major attractions and managed to put on a stellar match. However, he felt that sometimes good matches are not enough to keep fans hooked on the product.

"Very few people feel like stars. Seth does, and Finn is, looks like one. I don't know if he's been portrayed as one lately because he seems kinda has been. Still, I'm like two world-class workers, I'm gonna check this out. They told a good story with a good match. Good matches don't necessarily drive the bus though, all the time, because it's star power." [From 1:09:48 onwards]

With this win, Seth Rollins became the final man to enter the Elimination Chamber match.

He will go up against top stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

