Ex-WWE star discusses unseen side of Bron Breakker outside the ring - "We had a lot of great memories together" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux recently spoke about spending time with Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old is one of the company's biggest breakout stars this year.

Breakker aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins after WrestleMania. Since then, he and Bronson Reed have ensured that The Vision remains the most dominant faction on the red brand. The star has proved to be Seth Rollins' right-hand man and has taken down anyone who stood up to Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Parker Boudreaux said that he was good friends with Breakker. The star recalled spending some great times with Bron. He mentioned they hadn't seen each other in a while but were still best buds. Parker detailed that Breakker is a funny person in real life, and he enjoyed the star's company.

"This is tough. I would probably say Bron. Bron Breakker, man, I haven't seen him in a while, but we spent a lot of good times together. We had a lot of great memories together. He's hilarious. I would say Bron Breakker."

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have had a prolonged rivalry with some of WWE's top babyfaces like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. In fact, The Vision was in a tag team match this week against Knight and Jimmy, which they ultimately won.

The two members of The Vision will now get ready for a huge tag team match against The Usos at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce set up the match after Jimmy and Jey wanted to get even with Breakker and Reed.

With tensions boiling between Jey Uso and LA Knight, it will be interesting to see if the babyfaces can take down The Vision.

