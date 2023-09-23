Ex-WWE star explains why a wrestler should never share a room with Samoans

An ex-WWE star has stated that one should never share a room with Samoans if they want a good night's sleep.

Maven was with WWE during 2001-05. The ex-WWE star was incredibly close to the late Umaga. For those unaware, Umaga was once presented on TV as Jamal, one-half of 3-Minute Warning.

Maven recently revealed on his YouTube channel that he once shared a hotel room with Umaga and Rosey. Their loud snoring made it quite hard for Maven to get a good night's sleep.

"If you're getting one room, you're cutting your hotel bill for the week in half. I tried it one night. I ended up having to split a room with Umaga and with Rosey from 3-Minute Warning. I learned very quickly, and this was the only night I learned... you do not, and I repeat, you do not room with Samoans. They literally were the loudest snores I have ever heard in my entire life. I thought they were yelling. I took a pillow and I went down, and I put a pillow in a pool chair, and I laid back, and I tried to sleep on a pool chair... they were snoring that loud." [27:06-27:44]

The Samoans are currently the top stars on WWE TV

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in World Wrestling Entertainment and is the company's Undisputed Universal Champion. His cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso have been heavily featured on TV for quite some time now. The Bloodline will go down in history as one of the greatest factions ever.

Maven has previously opened up about Umaga on several occasions. The two traveled together a lot back when they were mainstays on TV and formed a close friendship. Maven later began traveling with Randy Orton on a regular basis, and the two stars became the best of friends.

