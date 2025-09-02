Ex-WWE star forced to retire at the age of 42

WWE stars often retire from the industry differently, whether it's in the Stamford-based promotion or on the independent circuit. Recently, Primo Colón was forced to retire from competition following his loss at a major show.

Primo Colón had a lengthy career in the Stamford-based promotion alongside Epico under different gimmicks. The 42-year-old star was once a prominent name in the tag team division and received various repackages in the company throughout his run under the old regime.

Before he was released in 2020, Colón began working for WWC in a backstage capacity before he returned as a full-time performer following his release from WWE. A few days ago, the 42-year-old star was forced to retire following his match at WWC Aniversario 52.

During the event in Bayamón, Ray González defeated the former WWE star in a career vs. career match. According to the stipulation and the loss against Gonzalez, Primo Colón has retired from in-ring competition at the age of 42, and it'll be interesting to see if the retirement stays or it's a part of a storyline in WWC.

Primo Colon addresses life following WWE release

WWE often cuts talent from the roster as part of its annual budget cuts. However, the worst roster cuts took place in 2020 at the beginning of the Pandemic Era. Several notable and long-term names, including Epico and Primo, were released from their contracts.

Luckily, the 42-year-old star comes from a wrestling family and quickly landed on his feet when he returned to Puerto Rico and started working in his father's promotion. In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Colón talked about his position in his father's company.

"I've been working with my father's promotion. Like I said earlier, it's been around for 50 years. I've been taking over the administrative part, and I've been helping to build the branding and I've been helping to put my fingers and my creative intuity into what's happening right now in WWC," Colon said.

While Carlito had a second run with the company in 2023, Primo and Epico haven't returned to the Stamford-based promotion since their release in 2020.

