Primo Colon reveals what he has been doing since leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Primo Colon recently gave fans an update on what he has been doing in the wrestling business since his 13-year WWE stint ended.

Colon worked for WWE between 2007 and 2020. The 41-year-old now wrestles for his father Carlos Colon's promotion in Puerto Rico, World Wrestling Council (WWC). He also helps out behind the scenes in an administrative role.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Colon provided details about his position with the company:

"I've been working with my father's promotion. Like I said earlier, it's been around for 50 years. I've been taking over the administrative part, and I've been helping to build the branding and I've been helping to put my fingers and my creative intuity into what's happening right now in WWC." [2:28 – 2:51]

Primo Colon's next high-profile WWC match

On March 9, Primo Colon is set to face Puerto Rican legend Ray Gonzalez at WWC's La Hora de la Verdad. The show will feature several other matches, including Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters in WWE) vs. Intelecto Cinco Estrellas and Gilbert vs. Shelton Benjamin.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Primo Colon is excited about the future of WWC:

"I don't know how much you guys know about the history of Puerto Rican wrestling, but we've been around for quite some time. We just celebrated our 50th anniversary. That's 50, half a century, and we're going strong. Business has picked up. Fans are real in tune to what's happening right now. We've had stars from all walks of life walk through the doors of WWC." [1:15 – 1:46]

Colon added that he was pleased to welcome Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE) to WWC's Euphoria event on January 20:

"We had Dolph Ziggler not too long ago earlier this year as being one of the great main attractions that we had here not too long ago. Puerto Rico has really been a hotspot lately in professional wrestling, and that's something I'm working on as far as behind the scenes, if you will." [1:47 – 2:07]

The former Los Matadores member is known as Eddie Colon outside of WWE. He won the tag titles three times during his WWE career, once with his cousin Epico and twice with his brother Carlito.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum at Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Primo Colon.

