Goldberg match receives five-star rating from former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 believes Goldberg’s return match against Brock Lesnar was worthy of being rated five stars.

The WCW icon defeated Lesnar in 86 seconds at Survivor Series 2016 after 12 years away from WWE. The outcome was one of the most shocking in recent memory, especially as The Beast Incarnate was arguably WWE’s top marquee attraction at the time.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 gave his thoughts on Goldberg still wrestling at the age of 55:

“In this stage and this moment, sometimes when we fantasy book these crazy good ideas, yeah, you wanna see it because you love the presentation and you love the idea of the character, or you hate the presentation and you hate the idea of the character and you’d pay money to boo it.” [5:09-5:24]

While some people disliked the short Goldberg vs. Lesnar match, the 39-year-old thought WWE booked the Survivor Series main event perfectly:

“The last match that ever made me stand out of my chair and go ‘holy s**t’ was him and Brock in Canada that one time because they literally went a minute and a half, and it was awesome,” EC3 continued. “That’s a five-star match if you ask me because they had me out of my chair going, ‘What?!’” [5:43-5:58]

EC3 understands Goldberg’s appeal

Part-time WWE Superstars often receive criticism from fans. While some appreciate their star power, others believe that veterans take up spots from full-time wrestlers.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On this day, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in 1 minute 26 seconds in the main event of Survivor Series (2016). On this day, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in 1 minute 26 seconds in the main event of Survivor Series (2016). https://t.co/NABlo9kwKu

As a former WWE Superstar himself, EC3 has no problem with the likes of Goldberg making sporadic appearances:

“I was talking to my barber about this the other day,” EC3 added. “He’s not a huge wrestling fan, but he’s talking about, ‘Sometimes I just like to watch the entrances, man.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, Goldberg’s entrance is sweet.’ So, I can get the appeal… I think if they keep it condensed.” [5:29-5:42]

The 2018 Hall of Famer lost the final match of his WWE contract against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. It is unknown if he will wrestle again.

