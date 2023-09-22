Ex-WWE star implies Vince McMahon wanted him to take steroids

The use of steroids in WWE has been a controversial topic for many decades, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s. In a recent interview, former developmental talent Chilly Willy revealed that Vince McMahon once strongly implied he should take steroids to enhance his body.

Chilly Willy is best known for his appearances in Paul Heyman's ECW promotion in 2000 and 2001. The 53-year-old went on to serve in the United States Army before returning to wrestling in 2004.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Chilly Willy recalled how he spoke to McMahon about joining WWE. The Executive Chairman thanked the former ECW star for his service in the military before referencing his physique:

"He was just saying, 'We want you to get your body right,' because I had a military body," Chilly Willy said. "Not muscular, but not out of shape neither, you know what I mean? When you sit there and talking to Vince McMahon, he knows what he's seeing right in front of you. He's telling you in so many ways, 'Get your body right.'" [34:41 – 35:05]

Chilly Willy trained in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system between November 2004 and April 2005. Asked if McMahon wanted him to take steroids, he gave a definitive response:

"No doubt," Chilly Willy replied. "Definitely, get on the gas." [35:19 – 35:23]

In 1994, the United States government brought a criminal court case against McMahon for conspiring to distribute steroids to wrestlers. He was found not guilty.

Maven Huffman's steroids experience in WWE

In a recent YouTube video, Maven Huffman admitted to taking steroids during his wrestling career. The former Tough Enough winner appeared in WWE between 2001 and 2005.

Unlike Chilly Willy, Maven did not feel like bosses wanted him to take performance-enhancing drugs:

"Well, best way to answer that is, technically not. We weren't supposed to do it. In fact, in a lot of guys' contracts, myself included, the WWE had the right to get rid of anybody for illegal drug use at any time. They had the right to test us at any time."

The company's Substance Abuse and Drug Testing Policy was last updated in 2013. The policy states that the non-medical use of anabolic androgenic steroids is prohibited.

