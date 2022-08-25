"Get the fu*k out of here" - Randy Orton to male WWE star who wanted to kiss him

Paul London recently revealed that former WWE star Juventud Guerrera asked Randy Orton to kiss him when the Mexican star was in an inebriated state.

Guerrera debuted in June 2005 on WWE Velocity and was released in January 2006. During his short stint with the company, he won the Cruiserweight Championship twice. He was a part of WCW and even wrestled on AEW last year when he faced Chris Jericho in a singles match.

On a recent edition of Cafe de Rene, Paul London recalled how former WWE star Juventud Guerrera asked Randy Orton to kiss him.

"[Guerrera said] 'Kiss me, Randy, give me just one kiss, Randy. Come on one kiss. [Randy Orton replied] Juvi, get the fu*k out of here now. [Guerrera replied] Come on, Randy, just kiss me, one kiss, please.' I've said too much [laughs]," said London. [1:30 to 1:57]

Rene Dupree had also spoken about the incident in an earlier episode of Cafe de Rene.

"Randy and Juvi were, at this point in time, riding partners and the Juice was on the juice, baby. And this is the story I heard, I can't confirm it 100 percent, but it was pretty accurate I think. He was drinking and they were staying at the same hotel and he was at three or four in the morning walking up down the hall saying, 'Kiss me, Randy. Where are you baby, kiss me, Randy.' Randy got super hot at this and Juvi was gone not too long after," said Dupree. [1:15 to 2:10]

Juventud Guerrera wanted WWE to bring him back for a special show

Guerrera was not happy with WWE for not being called to the RAW Legends Night show in January 2021.

The Mexican star felt that he was disrespected as he was someone who "changed the business forever". He urged the company to bring back "The Juice" and promised that it would increase the ratings.

The company did not heed his request, but he did feature in AEW in a match against Chris Jericho on Dynamite. The match was a part of the "5 Labors Of Jericho" series on the promotion, where Jericho defeated the Mexican star.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Cafe Rene and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Neda Ali