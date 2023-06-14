Ex-WWE star who legitimately attacked Vince McMahon set to make first public appearance in years

As per PWInsider, former WWE Superstar Nailz is about to make his first pro-wrestling appearance in decades. Nailz was released by WWE after he attacked Vince McMahon in his office in the early 90s.

Nailz hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since appearing in WCW in the late 90s. He was notorious for confronting and attacking McMahon in his office over a dispute in 1992.

On August 4 and 5, Nailz is set to make his first pro-wrestling appearance in decades. The former WWE Superstar is set to appear at WrestleCon's Destination Detroit event. Nailz will be the lead guest at the event and will sign autographs for the fans and take pictures with them as well.

As can be seen below, a hype video was also made for Nailz's big return:

Vince McMahon released Nailz immediately after their backstage confrontation

Nailz believed that Vince McMahon was going out of his way to halt his push on WWE TV and confronted him over the same. After he attacked McMahon, Nailz called the cops and told them that the WWE Chairman had sexually assaulted him. Here's what WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine said about the incident:

"So then Nailz went and got on a phone, went to a phone booth and called the police and said Vince grabbed his crotch. When he was getting a payoff, he was sexually abusing him, so he wouldn't get arrested. Smart. Nailz shouldn't have done that. I don't condone that but it's a funny story. Nailz had a bad temper." [From 01:22 to 01:52]

Check out the video below:

Nailz wrestled some of WWE's top names during his run with the company back in the day. His last match took place on November 28, 1992, in a WWE MSG show against none other than The Undertaker. The Phenom defeated Nailz that night, and this was it for him in regard to a WWE career. A month later, his WWE run came to an end due to his attack on Vince McMahon.

Do you think Nailz would have done well in WWE if it wasn't for his attack and subsequent release in 1992? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes