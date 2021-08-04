Ex-WWE star on his and the locker room's reaction to CM Punk's Pipe Bomb promo [Exclusive]

CM Punk's Pipe Bomb promo on the June 27th, 2011 episode of WWE RAW remains one of the most talked-about moments in wrestling history. Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley - now known by his real name, Kevin Kiley Jr. - was present backstage when it happened. He has opened up on his thoughts on the promo.

After costing John Cena a Tables Match against R-Truth, CM Punk sat down cross-legged on the stage and laid into WWE. He broke the fourth wall multiple times and did not hold back on Vince McMahon and his family. While the promo was greenlit by WWE, Punk spoke directly from the heart.

Alex Riley spoke about the Pipe Bomb promo on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted series with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He had wrestled earlier that night and lent his perspective, having seen it from behind the curtain. Riley, and the rest of the RAW locker room, respected CM Punk for laying his beliefs out in such a way:

"For me, I think it was very powerful, very real, and I respected what [CM Punk] was doing. And I think a lot of the other performers respected what he was doing - how could you not, right?" Riley said. "And again, that's what makes Mr. McMahon and everybody in WWE management so smart and so adaptive, as they just know and they move around it. And they discuss it in front of the world. So, you know, all respect. I thought it was good entertainment," Riley continued.

What happened after CM Punk cut the Pipe Bomb promo on WWE RAW?

20 days after CM Punk cut that historic promo, he defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank to win the WWE Championship. He "left" the company that night, but returned 8 days later. Punk would defeat Cena again at SummerSlam, but lost the title to Alberto Del Rio via Money in the Bank cash-in after Kevin Nash attacked him.

Following a string of pay-per-view defeats to the likes of Triple H and Awesome Truth, CM Punk defeated Del Rio to regain the WWE Championship at Survivor Series. He went on to hold the belt for 434 days, with his reign lasting the entirety of 2012. It ended at the hands of The Rock, in the main event of Royal Rumble 2013.

