Ex-WWE star makes bold Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan prediction

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday. Matt Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, thinks fans could witness a title change in the match.

Lynch captured the Women's World Championship after winning a Battle Royal on the April 22 episode of RAW. A week earlier, Rhea Ripley relinquished the title after suffering a legitimate shoulder injury at the hands of Morgan.

Rehwoldt speculated on the REBOOKED Wrestling Podcast that Morgan could get Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor on her side. After some consideration, he also predicted that the former Riott Squad member would upset Lynch to win her second WWE singles title:

"Maybe they could stretch this out," Rehwoldt said. "Maybe Becky could win and then Liv really consolidates. Maybe Finn or Dom, maybe [Liv Morgan] really infiltrates them, and get them to help her beat Becky in Germany or something. I could see it stretched to there [Bash in Berlin on August 31], but I'm gonna go with you. For funsies, let's say it, I think Liv Morgan Revenge Tour strikes its first big win here." [1:04:05 – 1:04:29]

Morgan's only previous singles title triumph came at Money in the Bank 2022. That night, she won the Money in the Bank ladder match before successfully cashing in on Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Matt Rehwoldt explains why Becky Lynch can afford a title loss

Few superstars have achieved as much as Becky Lynch since she debuted on the main roster in 2015. The 37-year-old has won seven world titles during that time. She also made history by competing in the first women's WrestleMania main event against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in 2019.

Matt Rehwoldt believes Becky Lynch's character would be able to recover if her title reign came to an abrupt end against Liv Morgan.

"Becky's had many moments in the sun, right? She's had WrestleMania main events. She's had huge moments, she's had huge long a** title reigns. She is established. This would not make or break her championship history," said Rehwoldt. [1:03:28 – 1:03:44]

In the same podcast episode, Rehwoldt predicted another title switch in one of the men's matches at King and Queen of the Ring.

