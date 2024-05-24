Former WWE star predicts Sami Zayn title loss, leading to feud between tag partners

Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable at King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday. Matt Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, believes a title change could occur at the event.

On April 6, Zayn defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to end The Ring General's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign. Since then, the popular star's only televised title defenses came against Gable and Reed in singles matches on RAW.

Rehwoldt said on the REBOOKED Wrestling Podcast that he thinks Gable could end Zayn's latest Intercontinental Championship tenure and turn into a heel that holds the title for a long time.

"I think this will be really good. Maybe it's not yet. I feel like this could be Gable's moment, though. I think we gave Sami [a win at] WrestleMania. I think we built up Gable as this heel. I think they've done a really good job. I think he wins the title here and really holds that," said Rehwoldt. [58:59 – 59:22]

Gable previously came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship when he unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the title twice on RAW in 2023.

How a Sami Zayn title loss could create a new rivalry

In recent weeks, the villainous Chad Gable has berated fellow Alpha Academy members Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis. The latter has even been slapped by his long-time tag team partner, prompting speculation they could feud soon.

Matt Rehwoldt thinks Gable winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn could set up a feud culminating in a title match with Otis.

"Maybe even Otis helps him again reluctantly and then we get a little bit of Otis kind of like, 'I did help you. Maybe I can have a title shot? Just like Sami gave you,'" said Rehwoldt. [59:23 – 59:37]

Gable and Otis have been tag team partners since December 2020. The highlight of their run together came in January 2022 when they defeated RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

How would you book Sami Zayn? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

