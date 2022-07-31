Ex-WWE star makes a request to Triple H after Vince McMahon's retirement

The Blue Meanie has requested Triple H to give all one-named wrestlers their first names back, now that he holds significant power in WWE.

The landscape of WWE has drastically changed over the past few weeks. Vince McMahon's hush money scandal has been pro-wrestling's biggest news story of the year so far. Soon after, McMahon announced his retirement from the business. Around the same time, it was revealed that WWE legend Triple H had returned and is now serving as the EVP for Talent Relations and the head of creative for the company.

Former WWE/ECW wrestler The Blue Meanie, aka Brian Heffron, took to Twitter during SummerSlam 2022 to make a request to The Game. Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"Dear @TripleH. Please give all the one named wrestlers their 1st names back.#SummerSlam."

The Blue Meanie's request to Triple H was met with a positive response

Over the years, a long list of WWE Superstars have had their names changed or shortened. Many of these name changes didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, who had grown accustomed to these superstar's previous monikers. Fans reacted positively to The Blue Meanie's tweet:

Jordan @ElSoniado @BlueMeanieBWO @stellar_jl319 @TripleH I second this, Big E Langston, Austin Theory, Shotzi Blackheart, Tomasso Ciampa, Piper Niven, Elias Samson, Otis Dozovic, @BlueMeanieBWO @stellar_jl319 @TripleH I second this, Big E Langston, Austin Theory, Shotzi Blackheart, Tomasso Ciampa, Piper Niven, Elias Samson, Otis Dozovic,

Wrasslin Reviews @WrasslinReviewz @BlueMeanieBWO @TripleH starting with theory and riddle. matt riddle and austin theory sound so much better @BlueMeanieBWO @TripleH starting with theory and riddle. matt riddle and austin theory sound so much better

Ever since Triple H came back to power in WWE, fans have become excited again about WWE's future as many believe that WWE will thrive under his creative vision. The former WWE Champion had the following to say about what the future holds for the company:

"The only way we’re going to [take WWE beyond where it is now] is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here. That is with all this talent, we have the greatest, hardest working talent in the world, and I have no doubt, no doubt in my mind with this team that we can do it, not an inkling of doubt.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Many wrestling personalities, as well as pro-wrestling fans, have high hopes from The Game now that Vince McMahon has retired. It remains to be seen if WWE will undergo some massive changes in the coming months, and if he will pay heed to The Blue Meanie's request.

