Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose confesses to her boyfriend a unique nickname she was given; insecurities she suffered over how she looks

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli are not with WWE any longer. Both stars have found new paths in their lives, and during a recent podcast together, they spoke about their experiences. During the podcast, Rose also discussed a nickname she had.

Rose and Sabbatelli started a new podcast recently where they were candid about their lives and careers. The former NXT Women's Champion talked to Tino Sabbatelli, discussing her experiences in WWE and what she had gone through before her release. They also spoke about different aspects of her life.

Mandy Rose opened up on her Power Alphas podcast about growing up. She spoke about the insecurities she had as a child over how she looked. She added that she had always been a little "thicker."

"I definitely had some insecurities. I wasn't nearly what I look like now. I was always a little bit thicker I'd say. I always had nice thick legs." (5:41 - 5:51)

The former WWE star revealed that her nickname was 'Hamburgers' and joked about how it gave her a complex to become a fitness model. She added the context of how she came by the nickname with a funny story of herself as a child.

"It was Hamburgers. Thanks, guys, you gave me a complex to become a fitness model. That was just a weird thing where I liked McDonald's hamburgers, and they were so tiny I could eat a bunch of them. My brothers asked, 'How many hamburgers are you going to eat?' I was little, I said a hundred. From then on I was Hamburgers." (5:56 - 6:21)

The star's nickname certainly seems strange now, given her current aura.

