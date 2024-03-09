Ex-WWE star names five wrestlers he wants to work with if he returns, including LA Knight and Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Several former WWE Superstars have returned since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. In an exclusive interview, Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters) revealed which wrestlers he would like to step into the ring with if he ever returns.

Adonis faced John Cena, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and several other high-profile stars during his initial WWE run between 2003 and 2007.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Adonis named Bobby Lashley and his former tag partner Carlito as two people he would like to work with:

"If I were to come back, there's a couple of already baked-in storylines, whether it be with Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Lock/Masterlock, or even just anything with Carlito. Everybody knows that him and me are friends, and the fans get off on that when they see something come to fruition." [6:12 – 6:30]

Adonis would also relish the opportunity to step across a WWE ring from Bron Breakker, LA Knight, and Randy Orton:

"Bron Breakker, if you're talking about going to that level of youth (…) When I think of WWE, I think of even like the matches that could be had with Randy Orton at this point, or even LA Knight because he's a good friend of mine. It would be fun to strap up with any of those guys, honestly." [11:45 – 12:21]

In the video above, Adonis also discussed the latest allegations against former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

Chris Adonis reveals his WWE inspirations

As a young wrestling fan, Chris Adonis enjoyed watching The Ultimate Warrior's over-the-top personality. He also appreciated the technical ability of wrestlers like Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, and Shawn Michaels.

Adonis elaborated on why he enjoyed watching those four wrestlers so much, particularly Mr. Perfect:

"The Ultimate Warrior got me watching wrestling, yes, and I can still appreciate The Warrior for things he was great with – his look, his music, the character and all that – but as The Warrior would come and go and stuff, that's when I started to recognize those guys, specifically Bret and Shawn, but Perfect, the way he sold stuff, even as a kid, I was like, 'Wow.'" [10:12 – 10:36]

Adonis is the current World Wrestling Council (WWC) Universal Heavyweight Champion. This weekend, he will put his title on the line against Intelecto Cinco Estrellas in Puerto Rico.

Who do you want Chris Adonis to face if he returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Chris Adonis.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Which match appeals to you more? Chris Adonis vs. LA Knight Chris Adonis vs. Randy Orton 0 votes View Discussion