"I almost peed myself" - Ex-WWE star Nia Jax on what Randy Orton did that shocked her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax was surprised when Randy Orton fell to the ground as she shoulder tackled him during her appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble.

Nia Jax became only the fourth woman in WWE history to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019. She entered the contest at #30 and eliminated Mustafa Ali before being outclassed by Rey Mysterio.

In her recent appearance on The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Jax said that she was astonished to see Randy Orton take a bump for her during the multi-man match. She noted that the spot wasn't planned, and The Viper did it spontaneously during the contest.

"You know what was even crazier that I did not know was gonna happen [in the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble match]? And I almost peed myself, was when I gave Randy [Orton] a shoulder tackle and he bumped for me. I legit was [shocked]. I looked down, I was like, oh f*ck. Randy just bumped for me. He wasn’t gonna bump. We didn’t talk about that. It was just gonna be a shoulder, he was gonna go in and he bumped for me," said Jax. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Jax said that Orton taking a "bump" for her in the bout meant a lot as The Viper is a celebrated figure in the pro wrestling industry.

Whose plan was it to have Nia Jax in the Men's Royal Rumble match in WWE?

Jax revealed on the same podcast that John Laurinaitis told Vince McMahon to consider putting her in the Men's WWE Royal Rumble.

"Johnny said he suggested it to Vince McMahon and Vince loved it. I mean, it was crazy because it wasn't just like being in the men's match. I was in both Rumbles on the same night," said Jax.

Jax lasted 12 minutes and eliminated three superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble after entering at #29. Meanwhile, she lasted just three minutes in the men's bout. It will be interesting to see if she returns to the squared circle moving forward.

