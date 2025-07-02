Ex-WWE star has "no animosity" with Sable over Brock Lesnar affair

Brock Lesnar has been married to former WWE star Sable since 2006. Marc Mero, Sable's ex-husband, recently opened up about the circumstances that led to their relationship ending.

Ad

Mero wrestled for WWE from 1996 to 1999 after making his name in WCW as Johnny B. Badd. The 64-year-old was married to Sable between 1994 and 2004. They also worked together on WWE television.

In an interview on Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Mero said he wrote about Sable in his new book, Badd to Good. He also confirmed he has forgiven the former Women's Champion for having an affair with Lesnar while they were still married.

Ad

Trending

"There's so many great memories that we shared together, but also there was a lot of heartache, and writing about that brings back those memories and those feelings of hurt and pain and things that you went through, but I just use it as fuel to help other people go through things that they may be going through in their life," Mero said. "But, like I said, no animosity, no bitterness, no resentment, and especially total forgiveness." [1:26 – 1:54]

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Mero is best known to WWE fans for his jealousy storyline with Sable in 1997 and 1998. He also held the Intercontinental Championship for 28 days in 1996 before losing the title to Triple H.

How ex-WWE star Marc Mero dealt with Brock Lesnar and Sable's relationship

Since retiring from wrestling in 2006, Marc Mero has become a motivational speaker. He also created the Champion of Choices nonprofit organization.

Ad

Although he found his separation from Sable difficult at first, Mero realized he had forgiven his ex-wife over time when people spoke about her:

"Forgiveness is so important in life because, like I said, if you don't forgive someone, it's a cancer that eventually destroys you. People ask me all the time, 'How do you know when you've forgiven someone?' and for me it was easy. It was like when someone mentioned her name, I didn't get angry anymore, and I wish her absolutely the best. I mean, we share a daughter together." [0:39 – 1:00]

Ad

Like Mero, Sable worked for WWE between 1996 and 1999. She also returned for another short run with the company from 2003 to 2004.

Please credit Wrestling Life with Ben Veal and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action