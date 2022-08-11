Former WWE Star Paige brutally describes how her leaked nude photos affected her mental wellbeing

Recently departed WWE Superstar Paige gave an honest description of how her leaked nudes impacted her life.

In 2017, whilst she was working for WWE, explicit images of the former Divas Champion were released without her consent.

During a recent conversation with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the 29-year-old described how she contemplated suicide after the images were leaked online.

"It was just the most awful moment of my life. Like I couldn't believe it was real at first because I was like, f*****g 19, and I was like completely f*****g mortified. I ran out the house land I just kept f*****g running dude. I never wish that upon anyone because that's the most vulnerable part of you. It's just like on the internet. I felt so f*****g stupid and I felt so embarrassed and I was already like a f*****g cokehead at this time and loved to drink and s**t like that. So I was like feeling like and that really f*****g got me at rock bottom where I just like was I didn't want to be alive anymore dude, it's f*****g awful. I just was so f*****g sad." From 42:10 to 43:30

In what was an extremely harrowing time for the Englishwoman, however, the support from both her loved ones and WWE fans aided her through the stressful process.

Paige dismisses potential move to AEW

Since leaving WWE last month, speculation regarding the anti-diva's wrestling future has become rampant.

Despite some desire from fans to see her sign with new promotion AEW, Paige stated during her recent appearance on Starrcast V that she will not be joining the company anytime soon.

"I'm in the middle of writing a book right now, which I'm really excited about. We got a book, it's going to be another year before it officially comes out.(..) I'm not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now." H/T- Fightful

Whilst AEW has created a great alternative product for wrestling fans, it could be argued that their booking in the women's division has been relatively sub-par in comparison to that of the men.

