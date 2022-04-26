Ex-WWE star praises Randy Orton and seemingly takes a shot at The Undertaker

Buff Bagwell sent major praise towards Randy Orton and also seemingly took a shot at The Undertaker in his latest tweet.

On tonight's edition of RAW, Randy Orton celebrated 20 years in WWE. The 14-time world champion thanked an elite list of legends who helped him along the way, especially Hardcore Legend Mick Foley.

Shortly after, former WWE star Buff Bagwell took to Twitter and praised Orton for thanking Foley during his promo. While doing so, Bagwell also seemingly took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Fans may be aware that The Deadman didn't mention Mick Foley during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

"@RandyOrton does what some other should’ve done and didn’t, and thanked @RealMickFoley for helping him get over," wrote Bagwell in his tweet.

Mick Foley has had incredible matches with both Randy Orton and The Undertaker

Mick Foley will go down in wrestling history as one of the all-time greats. He put over a long list of superstars throughout his legendary career, including The Undertaker and The Viper.

Foley's Hell In A Cell outing with The Phenom has taken its rightful place in wrestling history books. The spot where The Undertaker threw Cactus Jack off the top of the cell has gained iconic status over the years.

Foley also engaged in a heated feud with Orton in 2004. This led to a hardcore match at Backlash for The Viper's Intercontinental Title. The two superstars had a grueling encounter, with the Legend Killer coming out victorious.

Buff Bagwell recently took another shot at The Undertaker over his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Bagwell mentioned how The Deadman talked about respect but didn't show it to the late Chris Kanyon.

