Ex-WWE star takes massive shot at The Undertaker for Hall of Fame speech

A former WWE star took exception to a few lines during The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

The Undertaker was inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame on April 1. The WWE legend headlined the class and delivered a lengthy, heartfelt speech, looking back at his pro-wrestling career.

The word 'respect' was mentioned a bunch of times during the speech. Calaway, the man behind the iconic character, said that respect and loyalty go a long way. The Phenom also said he wanted to show fans the same respect they've shown him over the years.

Former WCW/WWE star Buff Bagwell took to Twitter to react to The Phenom's speech and wasn't happy with him talking about respect. Bagwell felt that he was being a backslider by mentioning 'respect.' He then recalled The Undertaker recklessly hitting former WCW star Chris Kanyon with a chair.

"Good speech by Undertaker. He talked a lot about respecting everyone and all I could think was how did he respect Kanyom when he tried to behead him with that chair," wrote Bagwell.

Marcus Bagwell @Marcbuffbagwell Good speech by Undertaker. He talked a lot about respecting everyone and all I could think was how did he respect Kanyom when he tried to behead him with that chair. Good speech by Undertaker. He talked a lot about respecting everyone and all I could think was how did he respect Kanyom when he tried to behead him with that chair.

What happened between The Undertaker and Kanyon in 2003?

Back in early 2003, The Deadman was involved in a feud with Big Show and A-Train. On an episode of SmackDown, he received a 'gift' from Show, which was Kanyon coming out of a large box and singing, "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?"

The disturbing segment ended with The Last Outlaw brutally attacking Kanyon with a chair. He didn't hold back while delivering multiple chair shots to Kanyon. The former WCW star didn't do much on WWE TV following the segment. He spent the remainder of his run as a lower-card wrestler and mostly worked on WWE Velocity. Kanyon's tragic life came to an end when he committed suicide in 2010.

David A Fuller @RealDavidFuller If I was Undertaker, John Cena and Ric Flair I would stay off of social media for a few days after Chris Kanyon episode #darksideofthering If I was Undertaker, John Cena and Ric Flair I would stay off of social media for a few days after Chris Kanyon episode #darksideofthering

Mark Calaway's Hall of Fame speech was universally praised among the wrestling community. Buff Bagwell mentioned that it was a good speech but clearly wasn't thrilled with him mentioning the word 'respect.'

