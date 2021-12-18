Ex-WWE star quotes Shawn Michaels' popular line in a cryptic tweet

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, recently took to Twitter to quote Shawn Michaels.

Since departing from WWE in 2020, Matt Cardona has primarily been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, with a handful of appearances for AEW.

In a recently sent out cryptic tweet, Matt Cardona quoted Shawn Michaels, claiming that he has lost his smile.

"I have lost my smile." - Matt Cardona wrote.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona I have lost my smile. I have lost my smile.

Over on the IMPACT Zone, Cardona has already shared the ring with Ace Austin, Brian Myers and will look forward to his upcoming big world title match in the company.

Matt Cardona will share the ring with W. Morrissey and IMPACT World Champion Moose in a three-way match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

What is the reason behind Shawn Michaels losing his smile?

In 1997, after recapturing the WWF Championship, Shawn Michaels was forced to vacate the title due to a knee injury. On a special episode of RAW, he cut a very emotional promo and contemplated thoughts of retirement.

The Heart Break Kid had stated that he "had to find his smile again" after seemingly claiming to have lost it. After knee surgery, Shawn Michaels returned and teamed up with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to win the WWF Tag Team Championships.

WWFOldSchool.com @WWFOldSchoolcom 22 Years ago today, Shawn Michaels vacates the WWF Championship because he lost his smile... 22 Years ago today, Shawn Michaels vacates the WWF Championship because he lost his smile... https://t.co/zITMThUIxl

At the same time, Shawn Michaels' real-life issues with Bret Hart were getting uglier by the minute. In his autobiography, he recalled that The Hitman claimed that HBK was faking his injury at the time.

At Survivor Series 1997, the feud between both men reached its boiling point. Shawn Michaels won the WWF Championship, courtesy of the "Montreal Screwjob."

In doing so, the former D-Generation X member held both the WWF Championship and the European Championship simultaneously.

Why did Matt Cardona send such a tweet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

