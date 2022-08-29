"Randy just lost his s**t" - Former WWE Superstar on the reaction to Chris Benoit's death

Rory McAllister has disclosed details about what happened behind the scenes in WWE after Chris Benoit’s death.

The June 25, 2007, episode of RAW was dedicated to Benoit after news of his passing emerged. The following day, it became apparent that the former World Heavyweight Champion had killed his wife Nancy and son Daniel before committing suicide.

McAllister, a WWE Superstar at the time, was on the same plane as Randy Orton a day after the RAW tribute episode aired. On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” the former Highlanders member recalled how Orton reacted when the circumstances surrounding Benoit’s death came to light:

“Randy goes for coffee and he comes walking back and every screen in the center of the hub of the airport, ‘Murder suicide, murder suicide.’ Dude, Randy just lost his s**t. He literally just lost his s**t and f**king ran out the airport. He was home anyway,” said McAllister. [29:12-29:30]

Two weeks before Benoit’s double-murder and suicide, Vince McMahon’s villainous Mr. McMahon character faked his own death in an elaborate WWE storyline. The angle was immediately dropped following the Benoit news.

How Rory McAllister reacted to WWE’s Chris Benoit tribute

Alex Lara @Alex_Lara10 Finally decided to watch the original June 25, 2007 episode of Monday Night Raw: The infamous Chris Benoit Tribute Show. Watching the weeks leading up to the tragedy was uncomfortable because they referred to him as a future Hall of Famer and well, that’s never going to happen. Finally decided to watch the original June 25, 2007 episode of Monday Night Raw: The infamous Chris Benoit Tribute Show. Watching the weeks leading up to the tragedy was uncomfortable because they referred to him as a future Hall of Famer and well, that’s never going to happen.

The RAW episode after Chris Benoit’s death did not feature any live in-ring action. Instead, with the circumstances of the tragedy unknown, several WWE Superstars paid respect to their colleague with heartfelt words in pre-recorded interviews.

Rory McAllister stayed at the arena to watch RAW with several others, including Triple H, The Undertaker, and his tag team partner Robbie McAllister. While watching the show, he speculated to Robbie that Benoit may have been responsible for Daniel and Nancy’s deaths:

“They had been recording people all day to do the soundbites and whatnot.” McAllister continued, “It was f**king rough. I don’t know what it was and I didn’t wanna think about it at all, I looked at Robbie and I’m like, ‘What if we’re doing a podcast for a guy who just killed his f**king family?’ I didn’t wanna think that, but how could you not? He’s like, ‘Shut the f**k up, don’t even say that.’” [28:34-28:58]

WWE has not referenced Chris Benoit on its programming since 2007. Archive footage of the 2004 Royal Rumble winner can still be found on the WWE Network.

Do you think WWE is right to never mention Chris Benoit's name? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

