Ex-WWE star reacts to significant change Triple H has made from the Vince McMahon era (Exclusive)

Triple H has made several changes to WWE's on-screen presentation since replacing Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022. Former WWE star EC3 believes The Game's commentary rules sum up how McMahon was a "tyrant" during his 40 years in charge.

It is well known that McMahon did not want announcers to reference wrestlers from outside WWE. Triple H, by contrast, does not mind if commentators mention non-WWE stars and other wrestling promotions during broadcasts.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. Regarding the commentary differences, EC3 said Triple H likely has no issue referencing other companies because he does not see them as threats:

"I think he [Vince McMahon] was a tyrant and [wanted] power and he had the God complex. I think Triple H, if there's no threat to the empire, and let's be honest, nothing is a threat to the WWE's empire, he'd be far more opening to the empire having provinces as opposed to conquering the territories, so to speak, if that makes sense." [8:49 – 9:11]

EC3 on Triple H's approach with other companies

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has appeared in NXT in recent weeks. She also unexpectedly entered the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

EC3 thinks Triple H wants WWE to build good relationships with TNA and other companies for several reasons, including the possibility of swapping wrestlers:

"They [other companies] can independently function and work on their own, but at the same time we can utilize them for interesting business and propositions and possibly talent exchanges, whereas at the end of the day, though, they're gonna be there and they're never gonna challenge us while we remain on top. So, I think as long as he's still the top dog, he's far more willing to have allegiances throughout the industry and kinda have his hands on everything, and I think that's a very smart way to play it." [9:12 – 9:46]

Elaborating on WWE molding new talent, EC3 claimed NXT has only created four homegrown main roster megastars since the brand launched.

