Only four homegrown NXT talents have become WWE megastars, EC3 says (Exclusive)

EC3 is one of many wrestlers who appeared in NXT before moving to WWE's main roster. The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion understands the logic behind the developmental system. However, he does not think it has been as successful as the company's higher-ups hoped.

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are often referenced as two people who became megastars after beginning their wrestling careers in WWE. Both men grew up attending wrestling events because their family members were involved in the industry.

EC3 spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. He claimed Reigns, Wyatt, Big E, and Braun Strowman are the only in-ring talents WWE molded from nothing to become huge stars:

"They [WWE] developed a theory that, 'Independent wrestlers seem to have a ton of bad habits. Maybe we're better off training people from scratch.' That obviously worked on, what, three occasions? Roman, Bray, and they came from the business. I mean, Braun to an extent. I'm just trying to think of who came from no background that's become a big star that's had a solid run. Big E, yes, Big E is one," EC3 said. [6:04 – 6:30]

EC3 on WWE NXT's involvement with TNA

In recent weeks, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has wrestled two matches in NXT. Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, also made a surprise appearance at NXT Battleground on June 9.

Vince Russo believes Grace's matches could lead to TNA becoming WWE's new developmental system. However, EC3 thinks WWE officials will likely want to keep their Performance Center and NXT model in place:

"I think they like this idea of having this complex and this factory, so I don't think TNA would become the developmental, but I see why Vince would say that. And maybe it does make strategic sense, although wouldn't they just buy TNA and put their people into places?" [6:58 – 7:20]

TNA was viewed as WWE's top rival throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. Several former WWE stars currently work for the company, including AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla), Mustafa Ali, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).

