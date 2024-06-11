TNA could replace NXT as WWE's developmental system, veteran believes (Exclusive)

TNA talent Jordynne Grace recently followed up her surprise 2024 Women's Royal Rumble appearance by wrestling in NXT. Vince Russo, a former TNA and WWE writer, thinks the collaboration between the two companies could lead to a developmental agreement one day.

WWE's future stars usually hone their skills at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida. When they are deemed ready for the main roster spotlight, they earn a call-up to appear on RAW or SmackDown.

Russo discussed TNA and WWE on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. He speculated that WWE's parent company TKO could use TNA as a possible new developmental system:

Trending

"Bro, you've got a lot of ex-WWE good people at TNA. You've got the Tommy Dreamers, you've got the Gail Kims. You've got a lot of veterans down there, bro. Why not have that become your developmental territory, bro? Cut the NXT expense. All the money that's costing, bro, come on, man, they know nobody's getting over from NXT. They know it," Russo said. [2:50 – 3:22]

Watch the video above to hear EC3's take on whether TNA could become WWE's third brand.

Vince Russo elaborates on his NXT-TNA theory

In the 2000s, TNA was sometimes considered a viable alternative to WWE. Major names such as Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle joined the company, while AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were among the organization's rising stars.

Vince Russo believes WWE's recent use of Jordynne Grace could be the start of a longer working relationship with TNA:

"If you've got this built-in system down there with people you know and you trust and you could save millions and millions and millions of dollars a year, why not go that route? And I think this may be why they're testing the waters. I one thousand percent believe that." [3:22 – 3:43]

Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, made her TNA debut in January. She unexpectedly appeared at NXT Battleground on June 9, prompting speculation that more TNA talents could show up in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's comments? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback