12 TNA wrestlers who could follow Jordynne Grace into WWE

WWE has opened its door to TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace, shocking the wrestling world with her appearance on last week's episode of NXT. The reigning Knockouts World Champion was announced as the challenger for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship at the white-and-gold brand's upcoming premium live event, Battleground: Las Vegas.

But before Grace challenges for Roxanne's gold on June 9, she's scheduled to battle Stevie Turner in a one-on-one match on tonight's episode of NXT.

Jordynne made her first appearance with the TKO-operated organization during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match this past January. She had an impressive showing at the event and lasted in the match for almost 20 minutes. However, Grace isn't the only TNA wrestler to compete in the Royal Rumble as the reigning Knockouts World Champion.

In 2022, Mickie James entered the Women's Rumble as the champion and representative of then-IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Division. While she didn't last as long as Grace did, she was able to make an elimination in the form of Michelle McCool.

Grace's arrival in NXT has the wrestling world buzzing, with plenty of fans and wrestling journalists speculating about which TNA talent may follow her into WWE. Could this lead to an invasion-style crossbranded event pitting the best of both companies somewhere down the line?

According to a report from PWInsider, more collaborations between WWE and TNA are expected beyond the Battleground Premium Live Event. This means that there's a decent chance we'll see TNA stars other than Jordynne Grace making their way to the WWE's developmental brand and possibly on RAW & SmackDown. That would also open the door for stars from the Titanland to make appearances for TNA-branded shows, such as IMPACT and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling pay-per-views.

Who from TNA will follow the Knockouts World Champion into WWE? Without further ado, let's look at 12 stars from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling who could make an impact in World Wrestling Entertainment by following in the footsteps of Jordynne Grace.

#1. Will we see TNA X Division Champion Mustafa Ali back in WWE?

WWE released Mustafa Ali on September 21, 2023, even though he was scheduled to compete for the North American Championship nine days from that date at NXT No Mercy. Since then, Ali has become a prominent figure with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. In the main event of TNA No Surrender 2024, he captured his first title with the Anthem-owned organization by defeating Chris Sabin for the X Division Championship.

The former 205 Live star has continued to pick up plenty of momentum in the wrestling world following his release. His gimmick has taken more of a political tone, reminding fans that it is in Ali we trust. But does the Stamford-based promotion have enough trust in its former star to involve him in their ongoing NXT-TNA crossover angle?

That question may be answered in the coming weeks, considering that WWE reportedly has plans with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling that goes beyond NXT Battleground this Sunday.

The Chicago native star appears to be on the rise in TNA, and it could very well be inevitable that wrestling fans will see him back in a WWE ring again someday. If he continues to improve his character work, Ali may be destined for another shot with the biggest pro wrestling organization on the planet.

If he were to return to an NXT ring, Mustafa Ali could rightfully claim that he's owed a title match for the North American Championship. If he were to return to a televised WWE show as the reigning X Division Champion, wrestling fans could potentially be treated to a 'champion vs. champion' battle with or without either man's title up for grabs.

#2. Is TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose going to invade WWE?

Moose is the reigning and defending TNA World Champion, representing the very best of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He is scheduled to defend his coveted strap against "Broken" Matt Hardy at August All Odds 2024 on June 14. But before that match could go down, the leader of The System has teased tensions with two-time former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Moose recently responded to a tweet from McIntyre, where he posted a throwback picture of him as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion during his time in then-IMPACT Wrestling as Drew Galloway in 2016, along with the caption "Doors open both ways."

The current TNA World Champion replied to McIntyre's photo and comments with a 2017 picture of him defeating the Scotsman to become the new Impact Grand Champion.

The multi-time TNA World Champion wrote:

"DREW I see where your Title obsession Began. If this is something you truly want. Have your Boss call my Boss. The outcome will be the same #TrustTheSystem #TheSystem."

The leader of The System could produce yet another banger with the former World Heavyweight Champion if they were to go face-to-face inside a wrestling ring in 2024. Moose would also be a formidable foe to current NXT Champion Trick Williams if WWE decides to make the ongoing TNA crossover angle exclusive to the white-and-gold brand.

#3. and #4. The Rascalz reunite with Wes Lee to battle Gallus in WWE NXT

Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz recently provoked a noteworthy reaction from Joe Coffey of the NXT stable Gallus. Wentz and Trey Miguel posted on X/Twitter to discuss the potential of a Rascalz reunion with Wes Lee.

Coffey responded with a video mocking the signature pose of The Rascalz, laughing, and saying "Very good, wee man."

Joe Coffey is scheduled to wrestle in a Triple Threat match for the North American Championship at NXT Battleground 2024 against Wes Lee and champion Oba Femi. Considering that WWE is reportedly considering future crossovers with TNA following Sunday's NXT PLE, wrestling fans may be in for a treat when it comes to a Rascalz reunion. The group would more than likely produce a banger with Gallus, no matter if they're performing in NXT or TNA territory.

Wentz wrestled in WWE as "Nash Carter" and attained two reigns as NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Wes Lee. Carter and Lee would also win the 2021 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. During that time, the duo was known as MSK.

Carter was released by WWE in April 2022, but that doesn't mean the door to Titanland is forever closed for this Rascalz member. He's continued to thrive in TNA alongside Trey Miguel, winning the Impact World Tag Team Championship for the first time in 2023. In 2020, The Rascalz trio broke up, but in 2024, the three high-flyers can potentially reunite with an NXT-TNA crossover.

#5. and #6. Is Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns going to WWE?

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are two of the best tag team wrestlers to never make a mark on the WWE landscape. The two veterans are still wrestling regularly with the Nashville-based promotion. Both men's history with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling goes back at least two decades. They are former TNA World Heavyweight Champions, and together they've won the TNA World Tag Team Titles on three separate occasions.

The Motor City Machine Guns are still going strong in 2024. They debuted as a tag team two decades ago, yet the tandem has somehow never brought the action of MCMG to a WWE ring. That could all change in the current year, considering the budding partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer would have a lot on their plate if The Motor City Machine Guns showed up on the white-and-gold brand, looking to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles. The main roster tag team champions would also be pushed to their limit if MCMG showed up on WWE programming to wrestle A-Town Down Under and/or Awesome Truth.

#7, #8, and #9. The System's Alisha Edwards and the TNA World Tag Team Champions Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

If Moose is coming to WWE, the TNA World Tag Team Champions likely won't be far behind. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers are members of the Moose-led stable, which currently dominates Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Brian Myers was previously a member of the WWE's roster from 2006 to 2014 and then again from 2016 to 2020. During his time with the company. he was mostly known as Curt Hawkins, a name which he gained in late December 2007 after previously being referred to as "Brian Majors" and "Brian Major" as his ring name.

Myers is a multi-time tag team champion in both WWE and TNA. Both of his tag title reigns in World Wrestling Entertainment happened alongside Zack Ryder. He's currently in his second reign as TNA World Tag Team Champion, with his first reign going back to 2015 alongside Trevor Lee, better known as WWE's Cameron Grimes.

Eddie Edwards is a tag team veteran of both TNA and ROH. Alongside now-former wrestler Davey Richards, they excelled in both companies' tag team divisions, winning the tag titles five times in TNA and twice together with Ring of Honor. Much like Moose, Edwards has risen to the top of the Impact Wrestling mountain, becoming a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer are the current NXT Tag Team Champions, and they'd surely be in for the fight if The System dared to show up on their turf. If this match were to go down, there's a good chance that TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Alisha Edwards would be at ringside as the valet of Brian Myers and her husband Eddie Edwards.

#10. Does WWE believe in Joe Hendry?

Joe Hendry is on the rise in both the music scene and professional wrestling. Hendry's catchy theme song peaked at #4 on the official UK Singles Downloads Chart and #6 on the official UK Singles Sales Chart.

The Scottish-born entertainer seems as if he's tailor-made for a run in WWE. Hendry appears to be a natural-born sports entertainer, and his gimmick would surely have fans singing along to his tune if he were to become a featured act in the Stamford-based promotion.

Hendry's musical talents rival the most popular recording artists on the planet. His wrestling talents also stand out as being highly entertaining and engaging with the crowd. It seems as if it's only a matter of time before Titanland opens its doors to the former Impact Digital Media Champion.

#11. Is TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich coming to WWE?

The critically acclaimed Masha Slamovich would be a perfect addition to any future crossovers between the women's division of NXT and TNA. Currently, Slamovich is part of the villainous faction The System, and she is one-half of the reigning TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Masha Slamovich would predictably make an impact in WWE with or without her tag team partner Alisha Edwards by her side. The 25-year-old Slamovich is an eight-year veteran of pro wrestling, and it's not hard to see that she has a bright future ahead of her. Altogether, Masha is a three-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, with her first two reigns happening alongside Killer Kelly as part of the tandem known as MK Ultra.

In April 2024, Slamovich was defeated by Shayna Baszler in a GCW ring. What if the Knockouts Tag Team Champions were to challenge Baszler and Zoey Stark in a WWE ring? Or what if Shayna and Stark were to go to TNA to challenge Masha and Edwards on their home turf?

The current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez would also have her hands full if Masha Slamovich were to step up to the plate on the white-and-gold brand. Only time will tell if Slamovich follows in the footsteps of Jordynne Grace by bringing a little bit of TNA to WWE.

#12. TNA's Steph De Lander has a bright future that may lead her back to WWE

Steph De Lander is an indie sensation who is currently making her mark in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Currently, there appears to be a budding romance between her and PCO in TNA. However, in her personal life, she's romantically linked to the new GCW World Champion Mance Warner.

De Lander, while wrestling under the ring name Persia Pirotta, appeared as a member of the NXT roster from 2021 to 2022. Since then, Steph has become Deathmatch Royalty alongside 'The Deathmatch King' Matt Cardona.

She certainly has the look of a star in professional wrestling, somewhat resembling Rhea Ripley, who is one top names in Titanland. However, De Lander arguably needs a little bit more seasoning down in TNA before leaping back to WWE. And when she's ready, she could follow in Jordynne Grace's footsteps on her way to potentially becoming a megastar in the world of sports entertainment.