Shayna Baszler dominates at GCW Bloodsport ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler was in action today at GCW's Bloodsport X and battled Masha Slamovich at the event. Zoey Stark accompanied The Queen of Spades to the ring for the match, and Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was ringside as well.

Baszler got a great reaction from the crowd and controlled the action early. The WWE star kept Slamovich grounded and locked in a Headlock. Slamovich broke free and applied a submission hold of her own in the center of the ring. Baszler tried to escape but Slamovich locked in an Armbar.

The RAW star broke free and connected with a Suplex, however, Slamovich shrugged it off and hit a Suplex of her own. Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Slamovich escaped. Slamovich applied a chokehold and Baszler began to fade. However, the former NXT Women's Champion broke free and stomped Slamovich into the canvas until the referee hopped on top of her to end the match in a KO.

Shayna Baszler claims she was "offended" to not be on new WWE reality show

WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler recently joked that she was upset she wasn't included in Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality show.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling at the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Shayna Baszler joked that she was mad about not being included in the show. She hinted that she could make an appearance during the season and suggested fans tune in to find out:

"It's kinda crazy. You know, I have been on a reality show or two myself, so it would be interesting to see the similarities. You know, I am a little offended that I wasn't invited to go do something fun to be honest. But we will see, we will see. Maybe I will pop in there this season. You gotta tune in I guess." [0:33 onwards]

Shayna Baszler is a two-time NXT Women's Champion but has never held a singles title on the main roster. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the veteran moving forward.

