30-year-old shares message after controversial loss on WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW continued the WrestleMania 40 build-up with several big matches. Now one rising superstar is not backing down after a controversial loss.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler have spent most of 2024 chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The heel tag team challenged The Kabuki Warriors on Monday's RAW, but Asuka and Kairi Sane retained in just over 10 minutes. The Damage CTRL duo hit their double-team finisher following interference by Dakota Kai.

Stark took to X (formerly Twitter) today and responded to praise from a fan who billed her and Baszler as "two badasses" with a clip from RAW. She made a loud statement with just two words.

"The baddest," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Stark and Baszler are rumored for another shot at The Kabuki Warriors after last night's controversial finish. WWE has not announced WrestleMania plans for the tag team champions as of this writing, but a multi-team match is also rumored currently.

Zoey Stark reveals important conversation with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE signed Zoey Stark in January 2021 and she quickly began dominating the NXT women's division. She was called up to RAW in the 2023 draft.

Stark was a top talent on NXT, but she never got the chance to hold the NXT Women's Championship. Despite the lack of title wins in NXT, it was reported that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were impressed with Stark from the beginning.

In a previous interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling, the 30-year-old revealed what Michaels told her about a title reign and her future in general.

"One of my big goals was to become the NXT Women's Champion, and sadly that didn't happen. But Shawn pulled me aside and said I had bigger fish to fry. And boy, was he right! Everything happens for a reason. So I'm definitely getting my time now. I didn't get that on NXT, being the champion, but I'm coming my way up right now," she said.

Stark wrestled her final NXT match on the April 18, 2023 episode. She was defeated by Roxanne Perez that night, which came two weeks after she failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship from Indi Hartwell.

Poll : Who is the better all-around WWE Superstar? Zoey Stark Shayna Baszler 0 votes View Discussion