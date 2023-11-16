"Needs to be fired within a month" - Fans question Triple H's decision to push 29-year-old star after lackluster WWE RAW promo

The WWE Universe has seen some ups and downs regarding Triple H's booking of stars and factions. However, fans were utterly disappointed with the 29-year-old star's promo and questioned The Game behind pushing the star on the red brand.

Earlier this year, Triple H brought back the fan-favorite annual WWE Draft for the after nearly two years. Several stars received a new home on the main roster, and some received their main roster call-up as they left the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

One star from the lot was Zoey Stark, who joined Monday Night RAW. Recently, she confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of their title match at Survivor Series 2023. The WWE Universe questioned Triple H's booking of Stark after she cut a promo that barely got any reaction from the crowd.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fans harshly judged her mic skills in front of a live crowd. Some even suggested that she needs a mouthpiece, aka a manager, on the brand if she wants to succeed independently.

Zoey Stark defends Triple H over removing a major match from WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Zoey Stark aligned with Trish Stratus while the WWE Hall of Famer was feuding with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. Stark acted as Stratus' bodyguard during the feud.

However, she turned on Stratus after the Hall of Famer lost the Steel Cage match at Payback 2023 to The Man. Speaking in an old interview, Stark defended Triple H's decision to push the rubber match to another PLE. Check it out:

"Look, Hunter's a smart man. There's a reason guys. He's not just doing it to screw the women. He's not. He's doing it because he wants to make sure that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it, right. And I'm sure there are other reasons that come into play that we're not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great and we'll have plenty of time and it's going to be a match well worth waiting for," she said.

Stark is headed to Chicago at WWE Survivor Series 2023 to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Do you think in-ring skills should be valued more than character work and promos? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer