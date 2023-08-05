"Hunter's a smart man" – WWE star defends Triple H over controversial SummerSlam decision

Zoey Stark recently disclosed why WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took the match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch off the SummerSlam card.

Stratus returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to team up with Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39 against Damage CTRL. However, the Hall of Famer later turned on The Man and attacked her on RAW. The two have since been feuding.

After Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions with the help of Zoey Stark, fans were waiting to see the two ladies square off again at SummerSlam. However, the bout was reportedly taken off the card for lack of time. The decision was criticized by many fans on social media.

Stark defended Triple H's controversial decision during a recent interview with Ten Count ahead of SummerSlam. She promised the fans that the match would happen and would be worth the wait.

"Look, Hunter's a smart man. There's a reason guys. He's not just doing it to screw the women. He's not. He's doing it because he wants to make sure that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have plenty of time to do it, right. And I'm sure there are other reasons that come into play that we're not even thinking about. When we get the match, and we will, it will be great and we'll have plenty of time and it's going to be a match well worth waiting for," she said.

How did Zoey Stark react after her loss on RAW?

Since her main roster debut earlier this year, Zoey Stark has been Trish Stratus' protege. On the July 24 episode of Monday Night RAW, the 29-year-old lost to Becky Lynch.

Despite that, Stark recently took to Instagram to show off her impressive physique. In the caption, she dared people to bet against her.

"Bet against me, I dare you #starkreality," she wrote.

