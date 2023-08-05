Becky Lynch reacts to rumors she is in Detroit for WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch has reacted to rumors that she is in Detroit for WWE SummerSlam 2023 tomorrow night.

The Man is currently involved in a bitter rivalry against Trish Stratus on WWE RAW. The two battled at Night of Champions, but the latter stole a pinfall victory after Zoey Stark made her main roster debut. She hit Lynch with the Z360, and Stratus was able to capitalize to win the match.

It appeared that Lynch and Stratus were heading toward a rematch at SummerSlam tomorrow night, but that is no longer the case. During this past Monday Night RAW, it was announced that the bout will take place on the August 14 edition of the red brand in Canada.

Ahead of SummerSlam tomorrow night in The Motor City, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to react to rumors that she is in Detroit. She reposted Mike Johnson's article from PW Insider yesterday with an image of herself, not in Detroit. She mockingly noted that there are more palm trees in Detroit than she used to remember.

"Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember," tweeted Becky Lynch.

WWE RAW star Natalya praised Becky Lynch

Speaking with legendary journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya praised Becky Lynch for her versatility.

She noted that Lynch can make whatever is given to her work and adapt to whatever is thrown her way.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

The rivalry between Lynch and Stratus has been going on for months, and many fans are unhappy it is not taking place at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious when the two stars clash on WWE RAW.

